Of course, it was difficult to think that Tommaso Boni and his companions could find their first seasonal success in the Felix Mayol temple. Better then to look not so much at the result, but at what worked in a generous test. The pressure and the constant territorial dominance of Toulon forced the Zebras to a great defensive effort and after the 159 tackles scored against Biarritz, the multicolors added another 174 (with the downside, however, of as many as 27 wrong tackles and 15 fouls committed with 3 yellow cards). Another positive number, also in this case a confirmation from the match of the first round, is the number of turnover conquered by the zebra defense, 8 after the 10 against Biarritz.

The match

Also worth mentioning is the good play in hand that, on 35 ‘, led to Asaeli Tuivuaka’s first European goal. The Olympic champion with Fiji achieved the close exchange between Boni and Trulla with the winning extension on the wing. Canna’s transformation rebalanced the result of a match that Toulon had unlocked at the start by taking advantage of a great 50/22 kick from scrum half Baptiste Serin which led to a lineout at 5 meters and a long multiphase with the lunge. winner of the Setian pylon. The game changed just before half-time. The ninth team foul against the Zebre cost Danilo Fischetti a yellow card. Toulon immediately took advantage of this to score the second goal with a forward (the second line Roux) and then adding another 7 points at the start of the second half with the cunning of Serin, quick to play a free kick to the hand to surprise the Italian defense. . The goal of the bonus for the hosts arrived in the 65th minute: still in numerical superiority for the yellow to Pierre Bruno (dangerous tackle on Cheslin Kolbe), Toulon went into touch at 5 meters and then was awarded with a technical try on the progress of the maul stopped irregularly by the Zebras with a lot of yellow to Giovanni Licata. In double numerical inferiority, the Zebras were able to go up the field and go to the goal with the lineout maul that took Iacopo Bianchi over the line.