Film director and script writer Ali Abbas Zafar has announced his marriage through social media in early 2021. However, he has not revealed his wife’s identity. On this occasion, Bollywood veterans took the help of social media to give them a congratulatory message.

Ali Abbas announced his marriage through a photograph. In the picture posted by the director, the hand of a bride and groom is visible. These two hands are in each other’s grip. A light is seen coming from the neck of the bride’s hand. Ali Abbas Zafar shared this picture ‘Bismillah. written’

See here Ali Abbas Zafar’s Instagram post-

These celebs including Katrina-Ranveer congratulated

His friends and Bollywood celebs are congratulating him on this post of Ali Abbas. Actress Katrina Kaif commented while congratulating, “Congratulations to both.” At the same time Ranveer Singh wrote, “Congratulations Ho Bhai.” Apart from these, actors Sunil Grover, Arjun Kapoor, Hiten Tejwani, Angad Bedi, Elli Avram, Sayani Gupta also offered their best wishes to the newly married couple.

Very good friends of katrina kaif

Please tell that Ali Abbas Zafar has directed films like ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘Bharat’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’ and ‘Gunday’. He is also a very good friend of Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan. Katrin has been seen partying and walking with Ali Abbas many times.

