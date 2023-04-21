No fewer than 84 percent of car companies in Belgium do not follow the rules. This is evident from 299 inspections carried out by the Belgian government in 2022.

We like to talk about the Dutch government here and often, but there is also an active government in that other country where they speak our beautiful Dutch language. Not only in a regulatory role, but also in a controlling role.

And for good reason, because the car dealers who sell second-hand cars to private individuals and carry out repairs at our southern neighbors are no good.

Last year, the Federal Public Service Economy inspected 299 companies in the Belgian car sector. Regulatory violations were found at 84 percent of the companies.

Occasions

Most mistakes were due to non-compliance with the rules regarding the sale of second-hand cars. For example, the Occasjonnies did not draw up a purchase agreement, or it was incomplete. Of the 299 companies checked, 152 went wrong with this.

The legislation for the website and socials also proved to be a problem for 131 car companies in Belgium. A group of 126 companies did not pass on data properly or not at all to the Car-Pass, somewhat comparable to the Dutch National Autopas.

Another problem is the price indication, where things also went wrong in many cases. All violations eventually led to 379 warnings and 113 official reports.

How many percent?

No fewer than 84 percent of the inspected car companies in Belgium have therefore not complied with the rules. Although there is a small disclaimer here. Most inspections take place at companies where there is a suspicion that the rules are being treated too lightly.

