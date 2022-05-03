A significant part of the companies that went bankrupt in the first three months of 2022 still received corona support. According to the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), 44 percent of the bankruptcies in the past quarter were pronounced at a company that received financial support in the second half of 2021 due to the corona pandemic.
