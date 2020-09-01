Many asteroids are about to pass by the earth this week. There is no possibility of any damage to the earth if any of these collide, but these are important in themselves. That is why NASA is monitoring the US space agency. The distance of one of these is less than that of Earth and Moon while the size of one is more than the huge pyramid of Egypt.The Asteroid 465824 (2010 FR) is approaching the Earth at a speed of 50,530 km per hour (14 km per second) and will pass close on 6 September. This speed is also higher than high-supersonic speed. It has been declared Apollo class of asteroid due to its passing through the Earth’s orbit. There is no danger from this, but the gravity of the solar system’s planets and the sun can also affect the asteroids. Therefore, they are studied.



About 10 asteroids will come in October

Between September and October, many asteroids are coming to Earth. One of these 2011 ES4 will pass through the Earth on Tuesday itself. Its distance will be less than Earth and Moon. However, it is also not dangerous. It comes close to the Earth once in 9 years, so scientists keep waiting for this opportunity to study it. After this, on Wednesday, 2020 PG6 named Asteroid will come. About 10 asteroids will arrive in the month of October.

Asteroid will come a day before US election

A few days ago, on November 2, a day before the US presidential election, the Asteroid 2018 VP1 was feared to hit the earth. The probability of this asteroid hitting the earth is 0.41%. However, despite this there is no risk of harm. Actually, this car shaped asteroid is so small that as it enters the atmosphere, it will break and burn and become dust on the earth.

