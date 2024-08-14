We are in a transaction stage for Nintendoas it seems that they are already preparing for the transition to a new generation of consoles, given that on their current device they are launching titles that, although they are exclusive productions, they are no longer really betting on the AAA game chain. With that in mind, rumors have come that several companies are already preparing for the next step, and one of them is precisely Ubisoftwho have always been very friendly with the big N.

It is said by supposedly close sources, that four titles of the franchise Assassin’s Creed would be coming to the console, and they would be those that no longer reached the current device, some that can require a lot of resources such as Odyssey, Valhalla, Origins and until Mirage. Which have reached the last generation devices of Sony and Microsoftevidence that in the end it would make sense when talking about the issues of graphic power and that it will have a new card NVIDIA supposedly.

🔥Leak Express: Assassins Creed Shadows is being ported to Switch 2. The intention is to have it ready for the launch window of Nintendo’s new console. The ports of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Valhalla, Odyssey and Origins will also arrive, the latter two in a bundle pic.twitter.com/YSBbFq1eXl — Nash Weedle “The Leaks Analyst” (@NWeedle) August 12, 2024

Something that also draws attention is that a fifth game would also be planned to arrive on the console, but it would be Assassin’s Creed Shadowswhich is intended only to be launched in PS5 and Xbox Series X/Sand that already indicates the demand that will be placed on both devices. Although if we talk about background, last year Mortal Kombat 1 arrived at the hybrid of Nintendoand he didn’t even come out PS4 and neither Xbox Onebut the result was a game that wasn’t very polished, at least not at launch.

For now all these games are not confirmed to arrive. Nintendois a rumor that should be taken with a grain of salt.

Author’s note: Having Origins on the go would be a good idea, and it’s a very good game. We’ll have to wait for the console reveal, which we don’t know yet.