This year the videogames that have been published by Xbox They have been few, and just one of them arrived a month ago, redfall, which was in controversy because it ended up not being a favorable experience for fans. And along with this game, quite important news came out regarding the development team, Arkanne Austin.

As discussed in Bloomberg through the journalist Jason Schreier, the development of the video game also went through something disastrous, since after the bad reception of Prey, Zenimax I was demanding a multiplayer that was ambitious. Reason why the situation became tense in the studies, thus having practices done with speed and poor quality.

On the other hand, it is mentioned that during the development of redfall The situation was so exhausting and stressful that by the time the game was finished, 70% of the squad arkane he had left the team. It is not mentioned if the resignation of some was little by little, or if the dismissal was suddenly due to the reception disaster.

The study office in Austin employed fewer than 100 people, enough for a relatively small single-user game, but not enough to compete with multiplayer giants like Fortnite. It was even thought that Xbox I was going to scrap the project, but in the end it was just scrapped for PS5.

Editor’s note: It is a fact that this failure of Redfall is going to set a pattern on Xbox. Now, everything is going to fall on Starfield’s shoulders, and I really don’t know if poor Bethesda is going to be able to support all the failures so far.