Home page politics

From: Laura May

Press Split

After bashing the citizen’s allowance, CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann is causing controversy with statements against an AfD ban procedure.

Berlin – Where does democratic discontent end and where does fascism begin? Since the rise of the so-called Alternative for Germany (AfD) have argued about this issue. CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann, who last week already Citizens’ allowance cut demands made headlines, has now made his answer to this question public.

Compared to the sparkmedia group he warned of a Prohibition proceedings against the right-wing populistsSuch a step would only make the party bigger. “Many AfD voters that I know are not racists. They vote for the AfD out of protest. And protest cannot be banned,” stressed the CDU politician. Rather, the established parties must become better in order to gather this protest.

CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann (archive photo) warns against an AfD ban process. © Hannes P. Albert/dpa

CDU General Secretary Linnemann’s anti-left stance stronger than rejection of AfD

The AfD and its electorate as pure protest is viewed critically by many sides. Thomas Krüger, President of the Federal Agency for Civic Education, had spoken out against the Editorial Network Germany expressed skepticism. “I warn against seeing the election of the AfD as a protest,” he said at the time. “The voters want this party. That is the seriousness of the situation.”

Organizations and private individuals are also reacting to Linnemann’s statement against a ban on the AfD on social media. “Yes, you can, if you can prove that they have anti-constitutional goals and an active, combative, aggressive attitude against the free democratic basic order,” writes the Pirate Party, for example.

The political scientist and publicist and self-proclaimed Christian writes on the platform X: “Like other conservatives, #Linnemann still does not understand the seriousness of the challenge posed by right-wing extremism because he projects his one-sided anti-left stance onto the AfD clientele – and notoriously finds the good in it: ‘protest’ against his own enemy image.”

Debate about AfD ban proceedings – civil society alliance is founded

Recently, there have been repeated calls for a ban on the AfD, which the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution classifies as being in part right-wing extremist. In June, according to the news agency AFP A civil society alliance has called for a swift application for a ban to be submitted to the Federal Constitutional Court. “Let us use the instruments of our democracy to protect its basic principles! Let us mobilize so that an application for a ban is submitted to the Federal Constitutional Court,” the appeal states.

11 anti-AfD signs from East Germany that give courage View photo gallery

The Center for Political Beauty has collected around 2,400 pieces of evidence of the AfD’s anti-constitutional activities in order to speed up the application for a ban. Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) subsequently spoke out against such a step. The party should not be approached with a ban procedure, “but rather confronted with political challenges,” she said. (lm)