Giftedness is intriguing. Many people secretly wonder if they might be 'it' too. Which could just be possible. In the past, little attention was paid to hyper-intelligent children and many adults therefore do not know that they are gifted, but do experience that they are 'different'. Two giftedness experts explain what giftedness exactly is and how to recognize it.
#adults #gifted #characteristics
Boeing whistleblower found dead
EA former employee of the aircraft manufacturer Boeing, who had complained about quality deficiencies in the company and filed a...
Leave a Reply