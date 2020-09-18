According to popular belief, by the age of 33 girls should be free from marriage and pregnancy. In such a situation, the question arises that women who get married after the age of 33, what kind of difficulties they may face during pregnancy.

Chances of conceiving after 33

The probability of getting pregnant in 33-year-old women is 86%, while the risk of miscarriage increases by 20%. In most cases, couples do not require any fertility treatment until the age of 35.

If you become a mother after crossing 35 years, then your chances of getting pregnant are less than before. According to experts, women still get comfortable for 37 years. However, children also have a risk of diseases like Down syndrome.



Loss of being a mother at the age of 33

If you are not married till the age of 33 years, then your difficulties may increase. Women often have to undergo a Caesarean operation for delivery at 35 or after becoming a mother. It is said that at this age, the body of women is not ready for normal delivery, so the operation has to be done.

Risk of stillbirth

Stillbirth means that the baby is born dead. It is said that the risk of stillbirth is more in older women than in younger age. The risk of becoming a mother after 35 years is doubled.



Fear of miscarriage

According to doctors, the fertility power of women also decreases with aging, so they should have a baby plan before 30 years. The risk of miscarriage in girls 20 to 24 years is only 8.9%, but by the age of 45, the risk increases to 74.7%. The risk of miscarriage is believed to be due to a decrease in the quality of egg at a growing age.

Premature labor

If you conceive after thirty five years, then there are more chances that you cannot complete the pregnancy of 9 months. Preterm labor is a serious problem. In this, women are not able to know that even before the completion of nine months, there are signs of labor pens, which may threaten the life of mother and child.



Preterm birth

Infants of women who become mothers at an early age are at risk of preterm birth. It is considered right to have a child after the 37th week of pregnancy, but if you are born before the completion of 37 weeks, it becomes difficult to keep the baby alive. The lungs of these children are not fully developed.