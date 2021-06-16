Manute is a popular content creator who rose to fame for his educational games, and especially for specializing in the fearsome Mordekaiser.

East youtuber He has closely followed all the changes to the character, and his community even made some of his phrases their own.

After a wide campaign of support carried out by his fans, and that Mordekaiser received a new skin, Riot games included in the dubbing of League of Legends a famous line from Manute.

With the release of the skin ‘Project Mordekaiser’, it was necessary to do a new dubbing in all regions, and it was there that a peculiar request arose.

Manute, who is recognized for his tutorials and plays with this character from League of Legends, launched a petition with his community so that Riot include the line ‘Shield management’, but initially it did not happen.

The pressure from fans of the youtuber ended up taking effect, and this week they published some audios for the Spanish and Latin versions where Mordekaiser fulfill your dream.

As you can hear, in Latin America the phrase says ‘Shield management, guys’, while in its Spanish version it simply says ‘Shield management’.

Of course Manute He did not miss the opportunity to share the achievement with his followers, who learned the news through his Twitter account.

A few hours after it became official, the youtuber made a transmission where he reacted to both versions of the audio, although before that he confused his community.

Manute It has several criticisms, both positive and negative for its way of developing within the game, but it must be recognized that it has a loyal community that can achieve great things.

