Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is all set to step into Bollywood. Manushi Chillar says that she has been a big fan of director SS Rajamouli’s films and she often watches his films. He said that he hoped that one day SS Rajamouli’s attention would go to my work and he would get a chance to work with him.

Manushi Chillar is a fan of SS Rajamouli

Manushi Chillar said, ‘Rajamouli sir is one of the most outstanding filmmakers of our time and I am a big fan of his work. He has given some of the best films Indian cinema will always remember. Baahubali and Magadheer are among my favorite films and I can watch them again and again.

‘Hope to work in such projects in future’

Manushi Chhillar further said, ‘Bahubali’ was an experience for me that inspired me to be a part of these big, grand, fictional projects that entertain the nation. I can only wish and hope that I really work hard so that I will be able to be a part of such projects in future. ‘

Manushi Chillar debuts with Akshay Kumar

Manushi Chillar will make her debut with Akshay Kumar’s film Prithviraj. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is based on the life of Raja Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars Akshay Kumar as Prithviraj Chauhan and Manushi Chhillar as Sanyogita. Apart from this, Manushi will be seen in another film with Vicky Kaushal.