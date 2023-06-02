Diego Sousai

06/02/2023

Never-before-seen lyric drafts of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” suggest that Freddie Mercury considered giving his mock-opera anthem a slightly different title: “Mongolian Rhapsody.”

The discovery was made after the emergence of a 15-page folio with lyrics, vocal lines and harmonies handwritten by the singer as he composed his 1975 hit. Near the top of an introductory page, Mercury appears to have crossed out the word “Mongolian” before to replace it with the now famous “Bohemian”.

The lyric draft reveals other ideas that were apparently abandoned or reworked, including alternate lines like: “Time for good-byes now, is this reality.”

Elsewhere, an unknown version of the verse that begins “Mama, just killed a man,” instead reads “Mama, there’s a war began; I’ve got to leave tonight.” Another page features a confusing jumble of words and phrases, some of which made it into the final song, including “Galileo”, “Bismillah” and “Fandango” (while others like “Matador” and “Belladona” did not).

The long-lost notes were written in black and blue ballpoint pen on the pages of a calendar produced by a defunct airline, British Midland Airways, in 1974. Queen recorded “Bohemian Rhapsody” the following year. It became the band’s definitive hit, topping the charts in countries around the world – including the UK, where it sold over 2.6 million copies and remains the third best-selling single of all time.

The manuscript is among about 1,500 of the singer’s personal belongings to be auctioned at Sotheby’s in London. It is expected to fetch between $995,000 to $1.5 million when it goes up for auction in September.

The stash of possessions is being put up for sale by Mercury’s close friend Mary Austin, who inherited most of his estate and cared for his former London home – and its contents, including draft lyrics – after his death in 1991 .

Dubbed “Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own,” the six-part auction features an array of personal items, ranging from Victorian costumes and paintings to a silver Tiffany & Co. One of the six sales is entirely dedicated to the singer’s love of Japanese art and will include woodcuts and porcelain from his collection.

Working lyrics to other Queen songs, including “Don’t Stop Me Now”, are also for sale. Mercury’s handwritten notes for “Somebody to Love” include unused lyrics, while his nine-page folio for “We Are the Champions” – also sketched in a 1974 calendar – is expected to net as much as $373,000.

Prior to the auction, items featured in the sale will be on display in London until September 5, which would have been Mercury’s 77th birthday. According to Sotheby’s, his home, Garden Lodge, has remained “almost entirely as Mercury left it” for the last three decades.

“For many years, I have had the joy and privilege of living surrounded by all the wonderful things that Freddie sought out and loved so much,” Austin said in a statement. “But the years have passed and the time has come to make the difficult decision to close this very special chapter of my life.

“It was important for me to do it in a way that I felt Freddie would have loved, and there was nothing he loved more than an auction.”























