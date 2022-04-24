Starting on Tuesday (26), the state of Minas Gerais exhibits the manuscripts of the four most important Brazilian hymns: of Independence, National, of the flag and of the Proclamation of the Republic.

This entire collection will be on display at the Palácio da Liberdade. Also part of the exhibition Freedom Has Raiou: Anthems of Brazil historical compositions, such as the Hymn of the Happy Acclamation of D. João VI and the star of Brazil.

The original manuscripts were archived in the Library of the School of Music of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), in the capital of Rio de Janeiro. The material will be on display until September 7. Then, the documents will be restored and forwarded to Brasília.

The initiative, which opens the celebrations of the Bicentennial of Independence, is organized by the State Department of Culture and Tourism of Minas Gerais (Secult) in partnership with the Arte de Toda Gente program, of the National Foundation of Arts (Funarte) and the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), curated by its School of Music.

hymns

On September 6, 1922, Decree nº 15.671 made official the definitive letter of the National anthem, written by Osório Duque Estrada in 1909. The music is by Francisco Manoel da Silva. THE Flag Anthemwritten by the poet Olavo Bilac, was first presented in 1906.

THE Hymn to the Proclamation of the Republic of Brazil is from 1890 and has lyrics by Medeiros e Albuquerque and music by Leopoldo Américo Miguez. The oldest is Independence Anthemcomposed by D. Pedro I himself, in 1822.

