Paris.– The auction house Christie’s auctioned today for something more than €300,000 a manuscript of the film “Contempt” with own annotations Jean-Luc Gordardwhich adapted the work from a novel by Alberto Moravia, and notes from its main protagonists.

The piece was owned by the actress brigitte bardotstarring in the film alongside Michel Piccoli, who gave it to a friend, photographer Ghislain “Jicky” Dussart.

Its value had been estimated between 120,000 and 180,000 euros, but finally the auction amounted to 302,400 euros as detailed by Christie’s.

The document consists of 59 numbered pages, written in blue ink, and 24 typed, of which 17 they are full of annotations and corrections in the hand of Godard who died on September 13 at the age of 91.

It is the complete manuscript of the first version of the film, without the nude scenes imposed on the director by the American production company of the film.

In the statement announcing the auction on October 13, Christie’s also detailed that the manuscript includes fragments of the official poster, including the title of the film and the name of Bardotalong with an annotated note by Moravia, Piccoli, Austrian director Fritz Lang, and American actor Jack Palance.

The document had been exposed, until the auction held today, at the Parisian headquarters of Christie’s, in the center of the French capital.