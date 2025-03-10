Ji Yichao, co -founder of the Chinese company Butterfly Effect, has presented the beta version of Manus, a new artificial intelligence agent (AI) that has been qualified as “the first really autonomous” worldwide. ” The system has exceeded the performance of Deep Research, from Openai, and seeks to replicate the success achieved by Depseek with its R1 model. Its creators claim that this development represents a decisive step towards general artificial intelligence.

Manus is designed to start tasks, analyze updated information and adapt your real -time response strategy, all independently. Unlike other AI agents, It requires minimal or zero human intervention. This advanced program can navigate autonomously in the web and understand the screen contents to execute various tasks.

An internet without humans? The information in the era of intelligent agents Imagine a world in which web Little by little it ceases to be a space where humans seek and process information; Instead, machines generate, distribute and consume content among them, leaving humans on the periphery.

In a video demonstration, Manus prosecuted Zip files with curriculums, not only to classify candidates according to the vacancies available, but also to extract their skills and compare them with work trends. In another year, before the ambiguous request “find me an apartment in San Francisco”, the system was not limited to offering location -based options. Instead, he analyzed security data, rental and climate prices of different areas of the city to provide a personalized selection.

Manus’s capabilities are backed by a multiagente architecture that, instead of using a monolithic neuronal network, uses specialized models in concrete tasks. This allows you to decompose a work in simpler parts and assign them to the appropriate algorithms, ensuring their execution within the same process. This approach facilitates the management of complex workflows without the need for the user to manually integrate multiple AI tools.

Manus is distinguished by its cloud -based asynchronous operation. Unlike conventional AI attendees, which require constant interaction of the user, this system works autonomously, executing tasks in the background and notifying only when the results are ready. This makes it an efficient assistant that does not need continuous supervision to meet its assignments.

The battle between China and the US for dominating the AI ​​is encrude

Some specialists have expressed skepticism about Manus’s true capabilities due to the lack of information about their underlying technology, project financing and access restrictions imposed on the tool. Currently, Manus is available in beta phase only for selected users, who can use it only by invitation.

However, developers claim that Manus exceeds Deep Research in the Gaia metric Benchmarkan evaluation standard that measures the performance of the generalist assistants. This performance has generated enthusiasm in the industry, and various analysts consider that this AI has the potential to replicate the impact Depseek had with its R1 model.