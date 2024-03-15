Manufacturing stem cells for elephants…scientific gains

When biotech company Colossal launched in 2021, it set a surprising goal: to genetically engineer elephants with hair and other traits found in the extinct woolly mammoth. Three years later, the mammoth-like creatures no longer roam the tundra. But on Wednesday, researchers at the company announced a noteworthy advance: They created elephant stem cells that can be developed into any tissue in the body. Ariona Hesoli, head of biological sciences at Colossal, said the cells could help protect living elephants. Independent researchers have also expressed their admiration for cells known as induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPSCs. Vincent Lynch, a biologist at the University of Buffalo, who was not involved in the research, said iPSCs could help… Scientists are learning about the strange biology of elephants, including why they rarely develop cancer.

“Being able to study this using iPSCs is very exciting,” Lynch said. He added that this discovery “opens a world of possibilities for studying cancer resistance.” George Church, a biologist at Harvard Medical School, began trying to revive the woolly mammoth more than a decade ago. At the time, geneticists were extracting DNA from the bones of extinct animals and determining genetic differences between them and their living elephant cousins.

Church reasoned that if he could change the DNA of an elephant embryo, it would possess some of the traits that allowed woolly mammoths to survive in cold climates. While working with Hisoli, who was a postdoctoral researcher in his lab, and their colleagues, Church conducted some preliminary research on editing elephant DNA. But the group suffered because there were a limited number of elephant cells. So, the researchers set out to make their own supplies, inspired by the Nobel Prize-winning work of Japanese biologist Shinya Yamanaka and his colleagues. Yamanaka discovered how to turn back the clock in adult mouse cells so that they effectively resemble cells in the fetus. With the right combination of chemicals, these induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPSCs, can develop into many different tissues, even eggs. Researchers have made iPSCs for other species, including humans. For example, some researchers have created clumps of human neurons that make brain waves. But reprogramming elephant cells has proven much more difficult. Lynch said he has tried to create iPSCs for elephants for years without success. The problem was thought to be related to a distinctive trait of elephants: they rarely get cancer. Simple math suggests that a lot of elephants should get cancer. A single embryonic elephant cell divides several times to produce the massive body of an adult animal. With each division, DNA has the opportunity to mutate. This mutation may push the new cell toward uncontrolled growth, or cancer.

But elephants have developed a number of additional defenses against cancer. Among them is a protein called TP53. All mammals carry a gene for a protein, which causes a cell to self-destruct if it begins to show signs of uncontrolled growth. Elephants have 29 TP53 genes, which together can powerfully crush cancer cells. These anti-cancer modifications may have been what stopped the reprogramming of adult elephant cells into iPSCs. The changes that occur in the cell may resemble the first steps towards cancer, causing the cells to self-destruct. “We knew p53 would be hugely important,” Church said. He and his colleagues tried to overcome the challenge by obtaining a new supply of cells from endangered Asian elephants. Although they were unable to extract tissue samples from those animals, they were able to obtain the umbilical cords of the baby elephants. The researchers then created molecules to block the production of all p53 proteins in cells. By combining this treatment with the Yamanaka cocktail – as well as other proteins – they succeeded in making iPSCs for elephants. “They seem to have passed all the tests with flying colors,” Church said.

He and his colleagues succeeded in getting these cells to grow into an embryo-like cluster of cells. The cells developed into three distinct types found in early mammalian embryos. Colossal is still aiming to achieve its larger goal of “bringing back the woolly mammoth.” Hesoli and her colleagues plan to change some of the genes in the stem cells from elephant sequences to “woolly mammoth” sequences. They will then see whether these modifications lead to changes in the cells themselves. Using this strategy, she said, it might be possible to grow a population of elephant cells that grow mammoth hair, for example. Carl Zimmer

American journalist.

Published by special arrangement with the New York Times Service.