Segment closes June with good recovery, after strike and floods in RS; 5 of 6 indicators increase and employment remains stable

You Industrial Indicatorsfrom the CNI (National Confederation of Industry), reveal a recovery in the manufacturing industry in June. The indices for revenue, hours worked in production, real wage bill, average income and utilization of installed capacity increased. Furthermore, despite showing stability, the employment indicator is at a high level.

“This progress is explained by the end of the strike by workers in the automotive sector and the return of activities in industries that had their production interrupted, both directly and indirectly, by the floods in Rio Grande do Sul,” says CNI’s Economic Analysis manager, Marcelo Azevedo.

The survey shows that real revenue in the manufacturing industry increased by 6.3% in June, in a comparison free of seasonal effects. In the previous month, the indicator registered a drop of 4.8%. The increase results in a growth of 1.4% in real revenue from January to June, compared to the same period in 2023.

Manufacturing employment remained stable from May to June, with a variation of 0.1%, in the comparison free of seasonal effects. From January to June this year, there was growth of 1.6% when compared to the first half of last year.

The indicator of number of hours worked also registered an increase of 2.2% between May and June, in the series free of seasonal effects. In this semester, there was a growth of 2.6% compared to the first six months of last year.

Industry recovery scenario

The real wage bill in the manufacturing industry grew by 4.3% from May to June, in the seasonally adjusted series. Compared to June 2023, there was an increase of the same percentage (4.3%). In the accumulated period from January to June, the wage bill increased by 3.8% compared to the same period in 2023.

The average income of workers in the manufacturing industry increased by 4.2% in June, in a seasonally adjusted comparison. Compared to the same month last year, the increase was 2.1%. From January to June, the average income accumulated growth of 2.2%, compared to the same period in 2023.

With information from CNI Agency.