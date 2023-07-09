The British newspaper “The Independent” reported that the index decreased production costs for manufacturers at the largest rate since 2016.

The manufacturing PMI survey recorded a reading of 46.5 points in June, down from 47.1 points in May.

According to the newspaper, the survey shows a negative reading for 11 months in a row, with the deepening contraction facing the manufacturing sector.

Last May, the International Monetary Fund said it no longer expected the British economy to fall into recession this year, as it updated forecasts published last month, but warned that the outlook remains weak.

The International Monetary Fund expected the United Kingdom’s gross domestic product to grow by 0.4 percent in 2023, after it expected it to contract by 0.3 percent in its previous forecast in April, but these expectations are weaker than any major economy.