Mexico City.- During July, the value of manufacturing industry exports registered an increase of 6.47 percent, according to timely seasonally adjusted figures released by Inegi. This performance contrasts with the 2.48 percent drop recorded in June.

With this progress, the export of manufactured goods remained at its average participation of recent years, contributing 58.1 percent of the total value of Mexican exports made during the seventh month of 2024.

Much of the boost achieved by manufacturing exports came from the monthly advance registered by automotive industry exports, which increased 5.35 percent in July and represented 55.3 percent of the total value of manufacturing exports in that month. “Today’s results leave a positive feeling about the performance of foreign trade. The main highlights are the increase in manufacturing exports in general, as well as the increase in automotive sales, remembering that both sectors had shown a slower pace of growth in recent months,” said Janneth Quiroz, director of economic, exchange and stock market analysis at Monex, in a report.

In total, exports for the month of July 2024 registered an increase of 5.78 percent, measured with seasonally adjusted figures, and reached the sum of 53 thousand 160.6 million dollars.

With this increase, total shipments for the January-July period amounted to 355,505.2 million dollars, which meant an increase of 3.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. Regarding imports, these totaled 51,992.1 million dollars in July 2024, with a monthly increase of 0.43 percent. In accumulated figures, imports for the January-July period reached 359,833.9 million dollars, which meant an increase of 2.4 percent compared to the same period in 2023.