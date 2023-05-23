OGBON’s seasonally adjusted manufacturing PMI rose to 50.8 in May, from 49.5 in the final reading for April.

This is the first time that the index has crossed the 50 threshold, which separates contraction from growth, since October.

New orders and production also returned to growth for the first time since last June.

Survey respondents indicated that the supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and harmed the sector are seeing “signs of improvement.”

The survey also showed that Japan’s service sector activity grew at the strongest pace ever in May, supported by the resumption of domestic and international tourism and continued recovery from disruptions caused by the pandemic.

The service sector index increased to a seasonally adjusted record of 56.3 in May, compared to 55.4 in the previous month.