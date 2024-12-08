Brands and companies invest large amounts of money in their R&D departments. Companies need to lead the technological revolution in order to remain at the top of their respective sectors. However, not all innovations and work come from the most advanced laboratories in the world. Sometimes, the ingenuity and ability of a single person is capable of making a difference, even if he or she is in the garage at home. That is the case of Chris Doel, an engineer and YouTuber who has managed to create a high-capacity battery for electric bikes with waste.

The recycling and use of resources is becoming one of the most important tasks of companies. Recovering and using waste is a fundamental pillar of the backbone of a battery’s life process, whether for electric cars, bicycles or any other electronic device. In this case vapers. Common devices that simulate a conventional cigarette. They are increasingly used and tens of millions are sold each year. Its batteries have been recovered and used by Doel to recover them and develop a new and improved battery.

Chris has made many of the necessary parts himself.

A recycled battery with 33 kilometers of autonomy without assistance

In most cases the battery is the most expensive component of any electric vehicle. However, it only cost Doel a few hundred pounds to develop his own from literally rubbish. The work has not been easy, but it has been achieved. All from the garage of his home in the United Kingdom. You can follow the entire process through their YouTube channel. The idea seems revolutionary. He recovered dozens of vapers, 130 to be exact, some with completely destroyed batteries. He disassembled them, used their components and manufactured those that he could not obtain thanks to a 3D printer.

Technical work is easy for him thanks to his engineering career. The end result is that the small vape batteries have been transformed into a large 48 volt battery. The next big step was to put it to the test, something Chris was quick to do. Shortly after having the battery ready, and after a few small checks, he mounted it on his electric bicycle, managing to travel 33 kilometers without having to give a single pedal. There are many mainstream bikes these days that show very similar electric range. Yes, it is true that the best ones on the market, those worth several thousand euros, are capable of overcoming the 100 kilometer barrier. But a couple of factors must be taken into consideration.

If Doel had used some pedal assistance system he would have been able to double the distance traveled. And, of course, we must bear in mind that this is a domestic engineering job that cost much less than what is paid today for a battery fresh from the factory. Finally, The high capacity battery designed by Chris is designed to take on approximately 300 charge cyclescurious that vape manufacturers only allow one charge on their devices. In a few years, the scarcity of raw materials will take advantage of these domestic jobs that reinforce the practice of recycling on a daily basis.