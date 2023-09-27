Both the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) and the Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers (Anfac) have welcomed the position of the European Council to lower climate ambitions and delay the application of the Euro 7 standard from 2025 to 2027, considering it a step in the “right direction”, since the initial proposal of the European Commission was ” “Totally disproportionate and generated high costs for the industry and customers.”

As stated by Anfac, this new orientation represents a much more sensible approach than the initial one. In statements to ABC from the Association of Manufacturers, they positively value the work and consensus work that “the Ministry of Industry has been able to carry out within the framework of the Spanish presidency of the European Union to reach a balanced compromise text.”

From their point of view, the initial proposal was totally disproportionate and posed very negative impacts for the Spanish automotive industry with marginal environmental benefits. The agreed text, compared to the current regulations, already the most demanding worldwide, “poses challenges for passenger cars, vans and, in particular, for heavy vehicles, an aspect that will require large investments, new designs and tests, when the sector “It is investing most of its resources in decarbonization.”

From Anfac they positively value “the importance of having viable and realistic implementation deadlines” so with this postponement of the entry into force of the Euro 7 regulations from 2025 to 2027 “we trust that the European Parliament can now find a proportional approach and that, subsequently, the three institutions achieve a Euro 7 regulation that provides certainty to the sector and allows achieving decarbonization and maintaining the competitiveness of the sector, with affordable vehicles.”

The Basque Automotive cluster Acicae has also described the EU’s decision to lower requirements to reduce vehicle emissions as “correct” and believes that it gives “a little oxygen” to car manufacturers. In his opinion, in this energy transition process “common sense” must be applied and, therefore, he considers it appropriate to opt for “longer deadlines” so that the entire industry adapts to the “high” demands in matter of emissions. From the cluster they defend that the energy transition has to be “as rational and reasonable as possible” so that the industry can “adjust and adapt.”

For her part, the general director of ACEASigrid de Vries has assured that her industry is “fully committed” to tackling air pollution and climate change, which is why she has asked the European Parliament and the Commission to work towards a Euro 7 regulation that allows them to focus on these environmental goals while keeping vehicles affordable and the industry competitive.

For Sigrid de Vries “the position of the member states is an improvement with respect to the Euro 7 proposal of the European Commission, which was completely disproportionate, generating high costs for the industry and customers, with limited environmental benefits.”

From ACEA they affirm, after the new position adopted by Europe, that “The Council’s objective of continuing with effective Euro 6/VI tests is sensible. However, compared to what is in force today, Euro 7 is much broader for new cars, vans and, in particular, heavy vehicles, requiring significant engineering and testing efforts. “As such, it will require huge additional investments from our industry at a time when it is investing all its resources in decarbonisation.”

The new EU27 approach maintains the emissions limits and testing conditions that already existed in the previous standard (Euro 6) for private cars and vans, and sets lower limits for heavy vehicles compared to the previous regulation.

Euro 7 also contains a special provision on city buses to ensure consistency with the recently proposed 2030 zero emissions target for these vehicles and sets limits for particulate emissions from brakes and tires