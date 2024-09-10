Textile waste recycling discussed at Technotextil-2 exhibition

Manufacturers should pay more attention to the issue of collecting and recycling textile waste. This opinion was shared by Valeria Gulimova, Executive Director of the Association for the Promotion of the Circular Economy “Resource”, during a discussion at the Technotextil-2 exhibition. transmits “Ecology”.

Unfortunately, the industry community does not yet fully understand the importance of extended producer responsibility (EPR), she noted, adding that work should be done to ensure that this regulatory mechanism becomes an opportunity rather than a burden.

The association has come up with an initiative to create a standard and certify companies wishing to collect and sort textiles professionally. A roadmap has also been developed on the basis of Resurs, which will help to increase the volume of collected textiles several times. Currently, the association is considering possible solutions for verifying textile waste collectors. In addition, an experiment is being conducted to collect textiles from residents in St. Petersburg in cooperation with the regional operator for handling municipal solid waste (MSW), Gulimova said.

Earlier, the Russian Environmental Operator (REO) proposed to allocate textile waste in Russia into a separate category in the waste classifier in order to regulate its collection and disposal.