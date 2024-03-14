“Kommersant”: manufacturers of household appliances began to block parallel imports to the Russian Federation

Manufacturers of household appliances Electrolux, Tefal, Braun and Rowenta began to actively block the supply of their products to Russia through parallel imports. About it writes “Kommersant” (“Kommersant”).

The publication found out that companies are signing a moratorium with partners in other countries on the re-export of electronics to Russia. The chief executive officer of the M.Video-Eldorado group, Sergei Li, indicated that Electrolux products are already “represented in a limited volume” in the retailer’s network.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov announced the extension of the use of parallel imports until 2024. The department calls the purpose of such import of goods into the country to work in those niches in which Russian manufacturers need more time to meet market needs.

On March 6, it became known that only 14 percent of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Russia have mastered parallel imports. According to NAFI and PSB Analytics, in 2023, most companies bought goods already imported into the country, found suppliers of similar products from friendly countries, or began independent production.