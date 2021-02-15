The transport sector in Europe expects to reduce CO2 emissions by 28 million tons over the next decade, and the addition of some five million electric vehicles. But for this forecast to become a reality, it is necessary to increase the infrastructure by increasing the number of charging points available to guarantee medium and long-distance trips.

The European Association of Automobile Builders (ACEA), the European Federation for Transport and Environment (T&E) and the European Consumer Organization (BEUC) have asked the European Union (EU) to use the revision that will be carried out this year of the Alternative Fuels regulations to require one million public charging points by 2024, as well as three million for 2029.

In a joint letter sent to the EU Commissioners for Transport, Industry and Energy, manufacturers, environmentalists and consumers claim that setting charging point targets will send a “strong signal” to consumers that the number of electroline stations will keep “on par” with increasing sales of electric vehicles in Europe.

In his view, it would also provide “much needed” certainty to industry and to network operators and charging infrastructure. What’s more, would help create a million jobs across the continent and to meet the climate targets of the European Union.

“If we are serious about global warming, we must go electric quickly. To accelerate the transition, we need an easy and public charge not only in Norway and the Netherlands, but throughout Europe ”, claimed the CEO of T&E, William todts.

For his part, the president of ACEA and CEO of BMW, Oliver Zipse, stressed that manufacturers are promoting the transition to electric mobility, but the success of this effort is “seriously threatened” by the delay in the deployment of charging infrastructure.

‘The EU Commission must act quickly and set binding targets to increase the charging infrastructure in the member states. Otherwise, even current reduction targets are at risk, ”Zipse added.

“It must be as easy to charge an electric car as a gasoline one. Having a sufficient and convenient charging infrastructure is the path to consumer confidence ”, stated the CEO of BEUC, Monique goyens.

For them, the targets should be assigned to each country and the number of shippers should grow in line with the number of electric vehicles circulating on the roads. The law should also set a target of around 1,000 hydrogen stations by 2029.