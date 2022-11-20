The World Cup has always been a golden date for TV sales in Brazil. Historically, the years of the football world cup tend to be stronger than their predecessors for commerce and, with small screens giving way to giant panels and high resolutions – such as the 8K device -, a technological race to advance even more in terms of image, sound and signal quality, it seeks to attract customers who can’t do without a good TV when playing hopscotch. This year, there will be a rare conjunction that can boost sales even more: Black Friday during the same period as the World Cup.

The market went through different stages of technological development until it reached the present moment: tube TVs with low-resolution screens – which reached 640 x 480 pixels – reigned in the worlds of the 80s. remote and VHS input. In the 2000s, we had LCD, LED, plasma, full HD, OLED, QLED and 4K sets.

Now it’s the turn of the 8K TV, equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

“Every year of the World Cup there is a natural increase in TV sales compared to the previous year. But, in 2014, the movement of sales of the item was very different, since the games took place here in Brazil, resulting in an increase in sales volume of 25% and revenues, around 22%. For 2022, we estimate sales of around 1.5 million screens in preparation for the World Cup and Black Friday”, says Fernando Baialuna, director of business and retail at GFK consultancy.

Company data collected at the request of the Estadão show that the trend had already manifested itself in 2018, when there was a 19% growth in value and 15% in units.

WHAT IS 8K TECHNOLOGY

An 8K TV has a total of 33 million pixels. For comparison, the number is four times higher than 4K and 16 times higher than full HD.

The 8K TV trend is joined by another: big screens. If before a 32-inch TV was huge, today the market only considers large-screen products to be those that are at least 65 inches. Thus, the dilution of pixels in relation to the screen area is greater, leading to an unwanted effect of apparent low resolution. In other words, the measurement called pixel per inch (PPI) gets smaller on large screen TVs. On a 75-inch 8K TV, the PPI is 117. On a 4K and full HD TV, the measurement is 59 and 29 PPI, respectively. That is, the difference in quality will only be noticeable on really large screens.

Still, the issue of price is a barrier to the rapid popularization of new technologies. For this reason, the leading South Korean manufacturers in the country (Samsung and LG) are also betting on televisions with 8K resolution and a size of 55 inches, which leaves the price of the products below R$ 10,000. It’s tall, but it’s smaller than before. Two years ago, an 8K television did not cost less than R$ 20,000.

“Our strategy sought to take advantage of a recognized time frame for changing TVs in Brazil – the World Cup, which this year takes place practically right next to Black Friday”, says Guilherme Campos, senior manager of TV and audio at Samsung in Brazil.

MARKETPLACE

In 2021, the consultancy Omdia estimated that 350 thousand units of TVs with 8K resolution were sold globally. The offer of models with smaller screens, such as 55 inches, seeks to accelerate the speed of adoption of image technology. By 2026, Omdia predicts that 2.7 million 8K televisions will be sold worldwide. For the consultancy, the consumer is still skeptical about 8K technology.

In Brazil, the TV market as a whole is still struggling to recover the sales level registered before the covid-19 pandemic. Even so, sales grew from 2019 to 2022, which indicates consumer interest in more expensive and sophisticated products.

In the first half of 2022, sales rose 4.9% (after a 14% increase in the same period in the previous year) in TV sales in the country, while the volume fell 1.2% (after a 13.8% drop in first half of 2021). As the World Cup approaches, sales of 8K TVs in the country accelerate, a trend observed in August and September by GFK.

Still, the bet with the world cup is big. “In 2018, we had a significant increase in demand for TCL TVs in Brazil compared to the previous two years, which was driven by the last football world cup and, for 2022, we are confident”, says Maximiliano Dominguez, director of engineering and product by Semp TCL.

NATIONAL

Brazilian companies have returned to their presence in the television segment in recent years. Multi, formerly Multilaser, is one of the cases. The first TV of the company’s new crop came in 2018, a few months after the World Cup.

“We have new products under development from Toshiba in Brazil. This is the case of launching OLED screens as top-of-the-line products to compete with companies that already sell these devices”, says Fernando Nogueira, director of Multi and Toshiba screens. Models with OLED technology should hit the market by the end of the year.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.