A thriving European automotive industry is essential to boosting economic growth and competitiveness. The industry faces unprecedented challenges arising from global competition, geopolitical tensions and a more complex than anticipated transformation towards zero-emission electric and hydrogen mobility.

Thus, the newly appointed president of the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), Ola Källenius, heads the letter addressed to EU leaders, outlining the priorities of the automotive sector to ensure future competitiveness and drive decarbonisation.

It calls on the EU to act now to avoid irreparable damage to competitiveness as electric vehicle growth slows and trade tensions rise.

Ola Källenius, outlines three critical priorities: a realistic path to decarbonise the automotive industry, which is driven by the market and not sanctions; find a solution to the disproportionate costs of meeting the 2025 CO2 target for cars and vans; implement the recommendations of the Draghi report: create a regulatory framework that improves the competitiveness of European industries; and promote new approaches to creating global and mutually beneficial trade relationships so that the EU continues to benefit from free and fair trade.









For Källenius, who in addition to being president of ACEA is the CEO of Mercedes-Benz, “the European Green Deal must be reviewed and reoriented so that it is less rigid and more flexible and converts the decarbonization of the automotive industry into a green and profitable business model.” . “Let me be clear: the EU automotive industry remains committed to the EU’s climate neutrality goal by 2050, as well as the transition to zero-emission transport and mobility.”

The most urgent action the industry needs now is for the EU to find a solution to ease the compliance burden for cars and vans in the 2025 CO2 target.

Global trade relations

On the other hand, the new president of the European manufacturers’ association calls for promoting new approaches to create “mutually beneficial” global trade relations.

Källenius says that the political and trade gaps between the EU, the US and China “risk deepening further”, indicating that the EU must consider how to navigate between cooperation and competition.

In this sense, in the letter the president of the European employers’ association affirms that to a certain extent it is understandable that the EU must protect its internal market and its economy “against actors that do not respect the rules of the WTO”, but he warns that the possible trade wars “leave no winners” and that protectionist measures “are not necessarily the best solution.”

Therefore, regarding China, it indicates that a level playing field should not be used to cut off markets and endanger long-established and well-functioning supply chains.

«Instead of building walls, the European internal market should be strengthened and made more resilient. “Both regions, the EU and China, want to protect jobs in their national markets, while reaping the benefits of international free trade,” he adds.

Furthermore, it recognizes that the EU and China seek to find a mutually acceptable solution in the anti-subsidy case. “These negotiations must reach a positive conclusion as soon as possible,” he says.

Regarding trade relations between the EU and the US, he points out that there is a strong interdependence between both regions, which is why he calls for “a great agreement” with the United States to try to avoid a possible trade conflict.

“We look forward to working with the incoming administration on policies that help grow and develop the American manufacturing and automotive industries, as well as trade relations between the EU and the US,” he adds.

Competitiveness

Finally, the other point that the Mercedes-Benz manager touches on is to apply the recommendations of Mario Draghi’s report to create a regulatory framework that improves the competitiveness of European industries.

In this sense, he emphasizes that the report that was initiated by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, establishes a “clear and complete” roadmap to improve the general competitiveness of the entire EU.

So, he has urged European leaders to take a series of coordinated actions, such as doing what is necessary to complete the European single market, including the capital markets union.

It also notes that it is important to simplify the regulatory calendar by grouping automotive regulations into batches, ensuring that new regulatory requirements apply only to new approvals and not existing ones, and establishing a working group to evaluate regulatory coherence. Something that will create a more agile and predictable regulatory environment.

In addition, Acea believes that industrial policies should be promoted that allow European manufacturers “to be highly competitive in global automotive markets.” This includes stimulating R&D and innovation, as well as translating them into commercialization, while attracting talent from around the world to drive growth.

It also points out that it is important to provide available, accessible and affordable energy, and address high labor costs and its inflexibility, as well as the problem of overregulation.

“By addressing these cost drivers and giving our industry more room for entrepreneurship, we can improve the overall affordability and competitiveness of vehicle production in Europe,” says Källenius.