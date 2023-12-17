The general director of ACEA, Sigrid de Vries, has assured that “the EU lacks a solid industrial strategy”, unlike what happens in China and the US, which is why she considers a European vehicle industry “vital”. electricity that is “dynamic” to achieve climate goals.

According to a report from the École Polytechnique shared by ACEAthe competitiveness of European electric vehicle manufacturing runs the risk of being “decreased” while other regions, such as China or the United States, boost their national industries with ambitious industrial strategies.

Faced with this situation, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) has asked the European Union (EU) for a “solid” industrial strategy so that the European electric vehicle industry does not lose ground to China's dominance in the supply chain and strengthening incentives in the United States for domestic automakers.

In particular, China's strategic and holistic policy, from mining, refining, cargo networks to purchasing incentives, have reinforced its competitive advantage, while the EU has adopted a “fragmented regulatory approach” to industrial policy.

The report also points to the US push to establish a value chain manufacturing hub, in addition to ambitious sales targets in some states (such as California), combined with “unprecedented funding” through the Act. Inflation Reduction Plan (IRA), which is boosting its domestic car industry, “tests” European manufacturers in one of their most valuable export markets.

Furthermore, he believes that the EU regulatory framework lacks a comprehensive approach to vehicle electrification. «A patchwork of regulations (eight or nine a year) diverts vital funds and undermines competitiveness. The EU must develop a tailored regulatory and financial framework to create a favorable business environment,” de Vries stressed.

Likewise, the report notes advances in battery production in Europe, although this value chain development does not keep pace with demand, resulting in continued dependence on China.