In early July, a working group chaired by Senator Vyacheslav Timchenko was held in the Federation Council, where they discussed issues related to the terms “eco-leather”, “vegan leather” and “ecomeh”. The Russian Union of Tanners and Shoemakers (RKSO) proposed to amend the law on consumer protection and limit the use of such prefixes to the word “leather”. This was told to Izvestia by the general director of the association, Alexandra Andrunakievich.

She clarified that the senators positively accepted this proposal: in the autumn they will discuss this issue in a broader format at parliamentary hearings.

In the Russian Federation, there is no standard for the production of “eco-leather”, “vegan leather”, “ecomeha” (for shoes), market participants use these terms to denote various artificial materials, thereby misleading consumers, the RKSO said. People believe that such material is ecological genuine leather and fur. According to Alexandra Andrunakievich, in recent years, manufacturers of goods made from synthetic materials have been speculating with phrases with the term “leather”. They use them for marketing purposes: they pass off non-natural products as natural, ecological ones.

Russian standards relating to footwear were developed before 1990, but they are still in effect, the expert added. They have the concept of “synthetic”, “artificial leather”: these terms are understandable to people, despite the use of the word “leather”. Although, in terms of their structure and technical characteristics, such materials do not correspond to the properties of natural products.

The union emphasized that active work is already underway at the world level to protect the term “leather” and its qualities. For example, the International Council of Tanners and the leading leather-producing countries – Europe, Brazil, Argentina and others – have adopted legislative acts that prohibit the use of phrases with the term “leather” for products of non-animal origin.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Synthetic question: the terms “eco-leather” and “ecomeh” want to be banned