Bavarian Nordic has applied to the EU for authorization; says data proves efficacy and safety in the 12-17 age group

Biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic said on Friday (16.Aug.2024) that it had asked the EMA (European Medicines Agency) approval to extend the use of its measles and smallpox vaccine to adolescents aged 12 to 17. Here’s the full (PDF, in English – 71 kB) of the company’s statement.

The WHO (World Health Organization) classified the outbreak of mpox – previously known as monkeypox – as a “global emergency” on Wednesday (August 14). This week, the clade I variant of the mpox virus was recorded for the first time outside the African continent. The case was reported in Sweden.

“Although it is currently indicated only for adults 18 and older, the vaccine has received an Emergency Use Authorization for use in adolescents by FDA [Food and Drug Administration, a agência regulatória dos EUA] during the 2022 global mpox outbreak”, reads the statement from Bavarian Nordic. “It remains the only mpox vaccine approved by the FDA and EMA”, he adds.

According to the company, provisional results from clinical studies prove that the vaccine’s safety level is the same in adults and adolescents.

“Following EMA review of the data, the Marketing Authorisation (…) may be extended to include use of the vaccine for adolescents during the 4th quarter of 2024”, the company said.

Bavarian Nordic said it is preparing to conduct a clinical trial to assess the vaccine’s immunogenicity and safety in children aged 2 to 12.

On Monday (August 12), the WHO published an official document asking manufacturers of vaccines against mpox to submit requests for analysis for emergency use of doses. The process was developed specifically to expedite the availability of unlicensed supplies, but necessary in public health emergency situations.

“Children and adolescents are disproportionately affected by mpox in the ongoing outbreak in Africa, highlighting the importance and urgency of expanding access to vaccines and therapies for this vulnerable population”, said Paul Chaplin, president and CEO of Bavarian Nordic.

Read more:

MPOX

It is a disease caused by the mpox virus (MPXV). It is viral zoonotic, that is, its transmission to humans can occur through contact with:

person infected with the mpox virus;

materials contaminated with the virus; and

infected wild animals (rodents).

Previously known as monkeypox, the name change was determined by the WHO in November 2022. The aim was to use terms “non-discriminatory” in relation to African countries and not associate the disease only with monkeys, which are not the main transmitters of the disease.

Signs and symptoms generally include:

rashes or skin lesions;

aenomegaly – swollen lymph nodes;

fever;

body aches;

headache;

chill; and

weakness.

The time between first contact with the virus and the onset of signs and symptoms of MPOX (incubation period) is typically 3 to 16 days, but can be as long as 21. After symptoms such as a rash appear, the period in which the scabs disappear, the infected person is no longer able to transmit the virus to others. The rash usually begins within 1 to 3 days after the onset of fever, but sometimes it may appear before the fever.

The lesions may be flat or slightly raised, filled with clear or yellowish fluid, and may form crusts that dry and fall off. The number of lesions on a person can range from a few to thousands of lesions. The rashes tend to be concentrated on the face, palms of the hands, and soles of the feet, but can occur anywhere on the body, including the mouth, eyes, genitals, and anus.