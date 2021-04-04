New York-based MSCHF, which teamed up with rapper Lil Nas X to produce sneakers with human blood, has responded to Nike’s trademark infringement lawsuit. This is stated on website companies.

MSCHF said it was “genuinely surprised” by Nike’s actions. The manufacturer called the sneaker “a work of art” that was created “for people to observe, reflect, buy and own.” The company also stressed that “Satan is as much a part of the historical canon of art as Jesus.”

Nike has previously sued the company MSCHF, which in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X produced sneakers with human blood. The brand’s statement emphasizes that many online users have already called for a boycott of Nike due to a misconception about the brand’s involvement in the sale of this sneaker model.

Rapper Lil Nas X presented Satan Shoes with a bronze pentagram and a red number 666. In addition, a liquid with a drop of human blood was added to its sole. A total of 666 pairs of limited shoes were produced. The cost of each pair was $ 1,018 (77 thousand rubles). The shoe is based on the Nike Air Max 97s. Later, a US court banned the sale of Satan’s Shoes.