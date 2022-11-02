The alcoholic beverage manufacturer Jagermeister has stopped deliveries to Russia, Sergey Mironov, vice-president of the Federation of Restaurateurs and Hoteliers of Russia, Ombudsman for the Moscow restaurant market, told Izvestia on November 2.

“Distributors notified restaurants this morning that Jägermeister is ending its shipments to Russia. They said that they would be forced to raise prices for the remaining goods, because there were not enough of them, and they said that they would look for the possibility of supplying Jagermeister through some other suppliers, ”he said.

According to Mironov, the price increase will take place on November 2.

Since February of this year, some foreign companies have suspended deliveries to the Russian Federation or announced their withdrawal from the Russian market amid the geopolitical situation and anti-Russian sanctions. So, on June 28, the British alcohol producer Diageo announced the reduction of commercial activities in the territory of the Russian Federation.

On July 21, the American corporation Beam Suntory and the Scottish whiskey producer Edrington announced their decision to sell their joint venture to Maxxium Russia.

On September 19, Mironov told Izvestia that some companies, through other countries, import into the Russian Federation alcohol of those brands that have left the Russian market. If we legalize and streamline this import even more – with the help of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Rosalkogolregulirovanie – this will be a very good way out, and the regulator will not let counterfeit goods through, the restaurateur expressed his opinion.