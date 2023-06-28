A Chinese manufacturer dumps thousands of EVs to collect a subsidy.

We regularly deal with car sales, here on Autoblog. In addition, there is almost always someone in the comment section who rightly points out that it is about registrationsnot so much about to sell. Now a sold new car is always registered, but the other way around does not have to be the case. A manufacturer or importer can also register a car itself.

Manufacturer dumps thousands of EVs

That seems to have happened in China. the German magazine Focus (no, not the Ford brochure) reports about it. According to them, the Chinese brand BYD is responsible for a huge field full of electric cars. It’s not about dozens or hundreds of copies, but really thousands of cars. The car in question is the BYD e3, a small electric hatchback. There are also some examples of various Geely’s. Various video images are circulating on the internet.

Evil tongues claim that BYD is doing this to get extra government funding. According to the creator of the video (Serpentza) the cars are brand new and have less than 50 kilometers on the clock.

Fake news?

Sure, it’s common for manufacturers to have parking lots full of cars. These are often intermediate stations before they are transported. In this case, something strange is going on. The plastic covers over the seats suggest these are still stock cars. The strange thing is that they all have a license plate! The name under which the plates (and therefore the cars) are registered is unknown. In addition to receiving subsidies, the manufacturer in question may also be doing it to be the largest EV builder and to attract more investors. To the General Journal informs BYD that it is a case of fake news.

In the Netherlands, these kinds of practices occur on a different scale and in a different form. When the addition requirements changed, usually as of January 1, the importer often registered a load of cars in order to be able to sell them under the old (more favorable) condition. Importers also sometimes wanted to put a ditch of cars on license plates in the last few days in order to be just one place higher in the rankings. However, this is of a different order!

You can watch the video below:

Video and photo credits: Serpentza

