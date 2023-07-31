Manuela Vanegas She gave Colombia a wonderful excuse to once again feel proud of her passport color and her family one more reason to admire her dedication to the profession she chose since she was a child and which she crowned with a jewel, a great goal for victory 2- 1 for Colombia against Germany, a feat that is literally talked about all over the world.

If you shouted it with your soul, imagine what was experienced in the Vanegas house, in the municipality of Copacabana. The initial disbelief gave way to admiration and gratitude from a distance to see her shout with such joy her header, at 90+7, that goal that brought her team to the top of group H in the Women’s World Cup was already the award. “Putting the faith that Manuela could contribute to the National Team the goal that is what we always yearn for,” said Don Héctor, our heroine’s father.

(Linda Caicedo arouses praise even from her rivals: the German surrenders to her) (Catalina Pérez takes flight: this is the new destination for the Colombian goalkeeper)

The moment of the goal

It is an indescribable emotion, because we hope that she can contribute to the team, they as players who leave all the best for the country. The emotion is great, we just look at each other and we all hug each other to celebrate.

The taking of the corner kick

​The way Germany marks, seemed very particular to me, one comments because we are now as technicians too, it is that they expected that closed center of Catalina but when changing the collector the center opens, here something strange was happening with them, and Well, it fit her because when she (Manuela) goes to the air game she has that way of defining that is very particular. It was an illusion of us and of Manuela herself, generally when those centers come they make an individual mark but here it happened strangely, she always goes in the air and it is an indescribable emotion, really, thank God.

​

We feel very proud, we spoke after a few minutes there when they were able to speak, we congratulated her, we told her that we love her very much and we feel very proud. As she said, this is a dream, something she always wanted since she played soccer, she is already in the World Cup and she has been able to score a goal, that is very nice for all of us and her illusion always. She fills us with pride. There are no words to describe the emotion. She, more than everyone, was happy for her goal, but more than anything for the victory for her team and her teammates.

​

She has transmitted that part to us, that it is very important to be in the group, she is always wanting everything to go well for her colleagues even more than for them. She tells us that she works a lot on that mental part. She in her life was always to feel good when the others are well, they have the harmony so that things go well on the court. There is a lot of luck, many times we are not in the best moments, mistakes come and she needs that support and she has that heart to put her teammates ahead.

​

Normally when we are children we have illusions, it was that with Manuela, her usual illusion and us supporting her in what she wanted to be. Life, her objectives, her discipline, the path she traces, her judgment as a person mean that her journey, thank God, has been very good. We are from a neighborhood in the municipality of Copacabana that many people have always supported her, that has been positive for her and what she does with her, has been fundamental for what she has wanted to do.

​

We feel that there is a little more to go but they intend to do everything well even when there is not much support. Many people know it, it is not the 100 that is needed but something is something. We need more support from the entities, they have known how to excel in all issues. The support of all the Colombian people is needed, to put faith in it and think positively. They have fought for everything, they have been little warriors, they are giving us joy from the minor divisions like the previous year. It is women’s football from the youngest to those who hope to advance as much as we can.

​

We say that it is very good that the players stand out due to their conditions, but we cannot neglect the local aspect because everything starts to turn out well there. This serves to look in depth at what things can be achieved from football here, which allows players to be sent abroad, and make the teams strong. We need to improve and have local support so that the players can perform, leave, it is not helping the player who has already left because of her talent, but rather strengthening the bases here, I think that.

​

​Becoming champions, Colombian athletes represent us. There is already a dream come true which is to be in the World Cup, we have reached a point but now the highest point is to be world champion, what Manuela and all those who support us in women’s football want, it is her dream and everyone’s we. We will try hopefully it can happen.

(Tragedy: she dies in a brutal cycling accident that was preparing for the World Cup) (Shakira: Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía veto her, incredible request in a disco)

Jenny Gamez

red football editorial

@jennygameza