The collection had a key that the Germans did not notice: Catalina Usme and Leicy Santos were in the corner. The first feinted and misplaced the defense. The second put her on the penalty spot. and there he appeared Manuela Vanegas to score the most resounding goal of the Colombian Women’s National Team in its history. Until now, because they want more, much more.

Despite playing in defensive positions, Vanegas has been very important for the National Team from an offensive point of view. Yesterday he scored his seventh goal dressed in a tricolor, and, without a doubt, the most important of his career.

Vanegas had already been key in the Copa América, in which he scored two goals, against Chile and Paraguay. And now he scored against Germany, two-time world champions.

“First, very happy. This is impressive, the people who supported us for 90 minutes… This is for all of Colombia, for my family, for all those who contributed”, Vanegas declared at the end of the game.

Vanegas is just 22 years old. She began her career with Formas Íntimas, an inexhaustible academy of women’s soccer, and she played in the first Colombian Women’s League with Envigado, when that team made an agreement with her home club. She came to Huila to play in the 2018 Copa Libertadores, but a fracture prevented her from going to the tournament and lifting the champion’s trophy. She and then she went through the Medellín before jumping to Spain, where he played first for Espanyol and now for Real Sociedad.



Manuela had a feeling that she could mark Germany. She “she knew that she was going to arrive, she had dreamed it. I received many messages that I was going to score a goal, I have that power in the air. I practice a lot, at every corner I go with conviction, ”she explained.

He plays as a left back in this team, but he has also done well as a central defender and likes to surprise attacking. “I love the ball, joining the attack. In the rebound that Linda has left, which is a great goal, I have no doubt that I am going to kick, the conviction of the goal is always there, ”he said.

Figures of Manuela Vanegas against Germany.

“I am happy with this victory, I already commented on it: Germany is a power, it is a reality, but Colombia has been growing, it is also a power,” added Vanegas, who changed his shirt with Germany’s historic goalscorer, Alexandra Popp.

“She is the history of women’s football, it remains in the memories. Personally, happy to score for Germany ”, she expressed.

JENNY GAMEZ

Special envoy EL TIEMPO AND FUTBOLRED

@JennyGameza

