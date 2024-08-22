Manuela pavi She is one of the players who will lead the renewal of the Colombian women’s team. At 23 years old, she already had an outstanding performance at the Paris 2024, where Colombia achieved an Olympic diploma by reaching the quarterfinals.

Pavi, 23, has already played 20 games for the senior national team, scoring five goals and providing one assist. She was also one of the great figures of Deportivo Cali in the two titles of this club in the Women’s League, in 2021 and 2024.

In the campaign that just ended with the victory lap of honour for John Albert Oriz’s team, Paví played 15 games, with five goals and two assists. He scored a double in the final against Santa Fe, in El Campín.

Manuela Pavi

This Wednesday, Paví said goodbye to Deportivo Cali, with whom she played 33 matches in the Women’s League, with 13 goals and nine assists.

“Deportivo Cali has been my safe place, my home, my refuge. Here I grew, learned, and developed not only as a player, but as a person, and even though today I am taking a new direction, I will always carry Deportivo Cali in my heart,” she wrote.

West Ham will be Manuela Paví’s new club

Her new destination will be England. Journalist Laura Bernal confirmed that Paví has ​​already submitted medical tests to sign with West Ham United, of the English women’s first division.

She will be the third Colombian in this league. Mayra Ramírez has just won a championship with Chelsea and Jorelyn Carabalí is at Brighton & Hove Albion.

For Paví it will be his second international experience. In 2023 he played ten games with Atletico Mineiro in the Brazilian league.

