“Yesterday afternoon in Saxa Rubra, the corridors were deserted and all the TVs on live broadcast from the Quirinale, when the voice of Giorgia Meloni pronounced the name of the director as Minister of Culture, applause was heard from some of the editorial offices. we asked ourselves: will he become director of Tg1 or minister? He laughed and replied: call me Gennaro! ” Manuela Morenospecial correspondent of the newspaper and for 3 years curator and presenter of the in-depth study ‘Tg2Post’, tells Adnkronos how the appointment of the director was accepted at Tg2 Gennaro Sangiuliano as Minister of Culture.

On the post to the government, Sangiuliano kept the utmost confidentiality until the last: “Since we are together every day for ‘Tg2Post, many colleagues came to ask me about his future. He told me he would go but then he started joking and it was not clear how far the joke was going … As a good Neapolitan, it’s superstitious. James Bond, I told him: ‘You go! You are a candidate for everything… ‘. He replied with a smile: ‘I don’t have the body!’. Now we know it at Palazzo Chigi and at the Roman College. The Ministry of Culture certainly suits him: he has always had particular attention to cultural issues both humanly and on the news. He will do well. It is precise, serious but not serious. In the studio I always managed to get a smile from him “, says the journalist who worked side by side with Sangiuliano at ‘Tg2Post’. So much so that she also experienced Sangiuliano’s” true passion “for Giuseppe Prezzolini: “He often quoted the aphorisms, both on the air and behind the scenes. I imagine that even as a minister he will not fail to do so”, adds the journalist and presenter. Which also reveals the motto up until yesterday hung behind Sangiuliano’s desk on Tg2. “A sign that reads: ‘I don’t stop working when I’m tired, but when I’m done …'”.

As for the future, Moreno admits: “Yesterday in the studio the situation was strange, it made a certain effect to know that he would no longer be with us. But only as director, because I hope to have him soon as a guest in the studio as Minister: a preview we deserve! “, she emphasizes amused.

Then, more serious, he concludes: “Yesterday I greeted him and thanked him because ‘Tg2Post’ was his bet. A bet also made on me. And we won together“.