Manuela Moreno: “For me, Galliani has lost 14 kilos. Fabio Fazio a loss for Rai, but he can also live without ”

“I ended up sitting next to him. We laughed all evening. And she began to court me ”. Thus began the story between Manuela Moreno and Adriano Galliani, told in recent days by the former Milan manager. A revelation that caused discussion, despite the fact that it concerns a relationship dating back to 1999. “Tg2 had sent me to Montecarlo for the presentation of Emilio Fede’s book. At the very boring gala dinner at Sporting, I happened to be sitting next to him “, the presenter of Tg2 Post told Corriere della Sera, recalling that the story “more or less lasted a year “.

Before answering the questions, Manuela Moreno also wanted to call her ex-partner, as Galliani himself had done in his interview with Aldo Cazzullo. “Ready, Adrian? Can I tell you something more about us? Yes? Perfect, bye bye”, the exchange reported by the interviewer, Giovanna Cavalli, followed by the question: “What else did you want to know about this story as old as the cuckoo?” The flirting ended because she saw him “with a person who shouldn’t have been with him.” “I didn’t forgive him and sent him to hell. For three months he called me every evening, singing to me Renato Zero. I listened to it and sent it back to us,” she said. When they were together they also went to the stadium. ““Sometimes, for Milan-Roma, I supported the Giallorossi. At that time we often saw Naomi Campbell, who was with Briatore. We confided. I remember a birthday party for her. She wrote me a note: ‘Thank you for being close to me, you are a true friend’ ”. For her, Berlusconi’s football man had also gone on a diet: “he lost 14 kilos, from 90 to 76”. Other famous boyfriends? “Hmm.. I hope he doesn’t show up now, otherwise it will become a series for Netflix”.

The journalist (with a “basic contract as deputy editor, for each episode I get an extra 30 euros gross”) said she has not received any calls to host Agorà: “I’m ready, even if I’m happy where I am. My former director Gennaro Sangiuliano didn’t want to lose me: ‘La Moreno adda murì a Post’”. Regarding the Fazio case, you defined the farewell to Rai of the presenter of Che tempo che fa as a “loss” even if “you live without him”. “I’ve known him since I worked in private TV and he was an imitator, maybe he will have more interesting budgets”, she said, saying that he will follow him “with great interest on Nove”.