It’s been a few years since Fire Emblem: Three Houses arrived at Nintendo switch, and without a doubt, it is one of the best experiences you can enjoy on the hybrid console. The game has a lot of characters that you can socialize with, and one of them is Manuela. But apparently, the name of this teacher was changed in its Spanish version.

DidYouKnowGaming, a popular channel on Youtube which is responsible for sharing all kinds of curiosities related to the video game industry, revealed that due to the simultaneous launch it had Three houses all over the world, there were a couple of things that Nintendo and Intelligent Systems overlooked. According to this channel, the name of Manuela was changed in the Latin American version of the game to MigüelaThis is because, as you surely already know, this word also refers to male masturbation. You can check it yourself at minute 4:52 of the following video.

We do not know exactly how true this information is, as we remember that thousands of other characters from Nintendo have also received name changes in our region for no apparent reason, so Manuela it could well have been another of these cases. Of course, it would also make sense to change the name for the reason we discussed earlier, but I repeat, this has not been fully verified.

Editor’s note: Well, this was a fact that I did not know and that certainly took me by surprise. I don’t doubt that Nintendo is well acquainted with Mexican albures, but I also didn’t think they were going to take such a drastic measure as renaming it.

Via: DidYouKnowGaming