The real reason for Manuela Carriero’s farewell to the throne in Men and Women would have been discovered by some users

According to some previews that emerged online, Manuela Carriero he would say goodbye to the throne of Men and women definitively. The reason? The now former tronista claims that her suitors are not sincere with her. However, the reality seems to be different. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Manuela Carriero abandoned the throne Of Men and women. The episode in which the former tronista says Goodbye definitively to the dating show hosted by Maria De Filippi it hasn’t been broadcast yet but some previews have confirmed it.

The former contestant of Temptation Island would have decided to leave the scene as his suitors they wouldn’t be honest with her. In detail, she would have said to herself disappointed from most of the guys she dated. However, according to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent the reason farewell would be another.

The criticisms of Manuela Carriero

In detail, someone claims that Manuela Carriero would have aother person outside of the transmission that is waiting for her. The unpublished gossip was spread on the web by some users who couldn’t help but express their own opinion. For example someone wrote:

But do you really think that the viewers of Men and Women are that stupid? It is clear to everyone that he is lying to hide a person he met outside.

Someone else claims that probably in a few weeks the woman will come out with a new flame. These were the words written in one of many comments:

Manuela, you could have invented a better excuse to justify your exit from the show. In how many weeks will she come out with a new boyfriend she met outside that studio?

The former tronista of Maria De Filippi’s format will reply to criticisms? We just have to find out!