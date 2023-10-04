Yesterday Tuesday 3 October 2023, a new episode of Men and women . During the recording, Maria De Filippi dedicated ample space to Manuela Carriero and to his confrontation with the suitor Gianmarco, who participated in Sanremo Youth few years ago. Let’s find out together who we are talking about in detail.

Despite having arrived in the studio a few weeks ago Men and womenManuela Carriero is already one of protagonists most loved and talked about on television and on the web. During episode of the dating show hosted by Maria De Filippi aired on Tuesday 3 October 2023, we were able to get to know his new suitorGianmarco.

The person concerned has captured the attention of viewers as he is a former face Of Sanremo Youth. He declared it himself during the recording. In light of its precedent television experienceManuela accused the boy of being built.

Therefore their first external it didn’t have much success, which is why they both found themselves having a heated discussion in the center of the studio. In any case, Gianmarco rejected the accusations of the tronista and declared that he was alone shy:

I would never rely on a facade. You’re very know-it-all about this.

Manuela Carriero: the accusations against the suitor Gianmarco

In detail, Manuela didn’t like that, after telling her that she felt like unease in front of the cameras, Gianmarco sang one song for her. The one who commented on the story was Tina Cipollari, who took the lead defenses of the suitor:

It’s not like Sanremo Giovani lasts three years.

Gianni Sperti also expressed his opinion opinion regarding the matter and this was his reply: