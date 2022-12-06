Manuela Berrío gives the first 3 medals to Colombia in the Weightlifting World Cup!

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The 22-year-old girl was left with triple bronze on the first day of competitions.
December 05, 2022, 09:05 PM
Manuela Berrio contested this Monday the test of the 45 kilos division of the Weightlifting World Cup, which takes place in Bogotá, and gave him the first three medals to the Colombian delegationafter lifting 77 kilograms in the snatch and 93 in the clean and jerk.
Berrío’s triple bronze
Berrío was left with the bronze in snatch, by achieving his best record in the third attempt. With 77 kg she achieved a Pan American record.
In the first test, the woman born in Palmyra 22 years ago was behind the Thai T. Sukcharoen, who managed to lift 82 kg to win gold, and the also Thai S. Pramongkhol, who lifted 78.
In the clean and jerk, the Colombian, amid apparent signs of discomfort, had her best performance, lifting 93 kilograms on her third attempt. With that she achieved bronze. After her, the two Thai women demonstrated her dominance and ratified the gold and silver for her delegation. Pramongkhol lifted 102 kg. Sukcharoen did the same with 100 kilograms.
In total, Berrío managed to add 170 to ratify the ‘triple bronze’. Sukcharoen added 182, for gold, and Pramongkhol added 180, for silver.
Each movement, gesture and cry of Manuela Berrío on the platform sums up the pride of defending the colors of Colombia 🇨🇴. In this gallery we invite you to live the emotion of weightlifting. #VamosConToda pic.twitter.com/N4XvvvcL0X
– Ministry of Sport (@MinDeporteCol) December 6, 2022
SPORTS
