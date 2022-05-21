Alfonso Signorini has started the economic negotiations to convince the wonderful Manuela Arcuri to take part in the new edition of Big Brother Vip 7

Manuela Arcuri towards Big Brother Vip 7? Alfonso Signorini seems to have begun negotiations to be able to convince the beloved showgirl to participate in the reality show signed Canale 5. In the last few weeks, there have been several names of well-known faces who would have received courtship from the host and its editorial staff.

Among the many VIPs that we will perhaps have the opportunity to see inside the most spied house in Italy is Manuela Arcuri. The latter would appear to be so in the list of names that Alfonso Signorini he aimed for his new and seventh edition of the reality show.

To reveal the possible entry of the showgirl into the program is Alberto Dandolo in the weekly Today. Indeed, it is he who reveals the open negotiations between Arcuri and Alfonso Signorini himself for a possible and long-awaited entry into the house.

Manuela Arcuri towards Big Brother Vip 7?

On several occasions the same Manuela Arcuri had explained how reluctant she was to his participation in various reality shows, including Big Brother Vip. Despite this, however, Alfonso Signorini is determined to win the heart of the actress by snatching him a contract as a competitor and thus realizing her biggest dream.

According to Alberto Dandolo, the economic negotiation between Manuela Arcuri and the well-known conductor is open. For now there are no confirmations or denials either from the actress herself or from Alfonso Signorini who, in recent weeks is trying to form a completely new and original cast.

As for the other competitors, the name of Pamela Prati, of the discussed one, has already been mentioned on social networks Federico Fashion Stylefrom Alvaro Vitali and by Patrizia Groppelli. Unlike all the other names, that of Pamela Prati emerged after her self-sharing in her social profile.

In fact, the latter had stated: “I know there is a strong desire on the part of the public to see me again there and, if that happens, I would be delighted. Now I am a free woman and I would be able to better live the experience of the GF Vip. Today I could finally show a different Pamela ”.