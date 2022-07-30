The famous showgirl has dispensed fundamental advice to all the fans who have been following her for years in view of a possible marriage

Manuela Arcuri last Saturday she got married with her beloved Giovanni di Gianfrancesco after ten long years of love. A deep, intense feeling but above all full of emotions that she crowned with her fairytale wedding at the Castle of Bracciano.

The wonderful showgirl decided to create an intimate ceremony, inviting only her family and a few other friends from the small screen. Among these Manuela has decided to give the exclusivity of her top secret wedding only and exclusively to weekly Who.

A truly exciting moment for the famous Italian showgirl who lived her fairytale inside the Orsini Castle in Bracciano with her whole family. The wonderful bride has decided to wear well three different dresses over the course of the day, going from a shimmering crown, to a fitted lace dress in the evening.

Within the weekly directed by Alfonso Signorini, Arcuri thus revealed some important moments of the ceremony. The latter also wanted to give important advice for those who intend to marry before having children.

Manuela Arcuri, the advice after the wedding

The showgirl interviewed by weekly Who, he told some anecdotes about his marriage so much that he dispensed important advice for other women. Manuela arrived at Castello Orsini with a wonderful shimmering crown: “When my dad came in and said to me: how beautiful you are, you look like a princess, I was moved. It is the most exciting moment in the life of a woman who dreams of marriage ” Arcuri explained in the weekly.

The latter then indulged in advice to all the women who follow her with great admiration. The same she explained: “I advise everyone to wait a long time, to have time to get to know and appreciate each other, and to getting married with a child already: seeing him wearing the wedding rings is a unique emotion for us and for him, who will remember this day for a lifetime “.

Immediately after the ceremony for Manuela Arcuri it’s time to change clothes. The dress used for the party was in shades of beige with a wonderful floral pattern. A truly romantic moment that gave life to an unforgettable evening with her husband Giovanni di Gianfrancesco.