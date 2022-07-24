The well-known showgirl is married to her partner Giovanni Di Gianfrancesco: here are the details on the guests and the location

Manuela Arcuri got married with Giovanni Di Gianfrancesco thus realizing his greatest dream for several years now. The ceremony took place on the beautiful Bracciano lake took place with the guests closest to the couple, trying to keep the curious eyes of millions of social users away.

The beautiful ceremony that took place on Friday was immortalized by the first and only photo uploaded by Dr. Emanuele Puzzilli. This last VIP dentist and known throughout Italy was sent to the wedding of Manuela and Giovanni by uploading the only photo showing the beautiful showgirl in a wedding dress.

Arcuri and her husband Giovanni are married to the wonderful Odescalchi Castle which is located on Lake Bracciano. Di Gianfrancesco works as a building contractor in Monterotondo and decided to make his dream come true after approx 12 years of engagement with the well-known showgirl.

The couple tried to keep the utmost confidentiality about their love story and their ceremony that they celebrated together with relatives and closest friends. Both have chosen a very romantic location where, to pronounce the long-awaited and unforgettable ‘yes I do’.

The Castle had the honor of being the setting for the wonderful moment that Manuela and her partner saw it last Friday. The latter on April 24, 1998 also hosted the wedding of Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti and many other Italian VIPs.

Some important well-known faces were also present at the Arcuri and Giovanni ceremony, such as Vittorio Sgarbi, Nathaly Caldonazzo and also the former tronista Gianluca De Matteis. These are just some of the characters that the couple decided to invite on the most important day of his life.

To witness the ceremony are the president of Coni Malagò e Alberto Tarallo. It is precisely the model over the months to say: “I invited friends, people who love us, the ones I’ve met in my career. The witnesses will be Alberto Tarallo, who is my working father and I am grateful to him, and Giovanni Malagò, the president of Coni, we are very friends ”.

A particular and ‘intimate’ wedding that the famous showgirl wanted to share only with the people she loves and to whom she is particularly attached.