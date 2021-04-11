Perhaps the most valuable thing he brought from San Nicolás was the farewell tupperware delivered by his mother: ‘Have a good trip, sonny’, she wished and gave him “half a kilo of creamy and half a popsicle.”

It was 1982 and Manuel Wirzt left the payment with more love than fear. But The few bills ran out quickly, the cheese and cold cuts too, and upon arrival he had to sleep in wagons or on the banks of Retiro. Something was resettling the anguish when he looked to the sides. Next to him some soldiers who would travel to the Malvinas were dozing with cold.

The pandemic and its dagger to the music industry are reminiscent of those emotional ups and downs of the ’80s. On the one hand there were the illusions, the entrance to the Municipal Conservatory of Dramatic Art among 400 applicants. On the other, skinny pockets full of lies. “I had to lie to my old man, tell him that he had a home in Buenos Aires to live in”he now recounts, stirring the album in convulsions. “It was three months of that life and a hitchhiking trip, with truckers helping to get home on Fridays.”

The Wirzt who speaks now, 58 years old on March 26, a dozen albums published, silver wedding anniversary with music and an intense journey as an actor, sustains all this to surf the second wave. Knows about curves, distances, stratosphere and fall. He had already fought the big city, polishing two albums and a title as a revelation at Chateau Rock when the hyperinflation of 1990 pushed him to reinvent himself as VHS movie vendor.

Manuel Wirzt, child driver, in times of the children’s cycle “Don’t stay out.”

“In this one, Mel Gibson breaks it,” said Wirzt, walking through the video stores as representative of Transmundo Home Video. At that time he was studying acting with Norman Briski and had the tools to compose a seasoned salesman. He memorized the synopses and let his histrionics flow. “‘But are you not the Wirzt that sounds in Rock & Pop?’, They asked me. And yes, but a record was then worth the same as what a teacher charged.”

It was the German great-grandfather Wirzt who was the first of the clan who planted a flag to work in refrigerators in San Pedro. Manuel’s parents fell in love dancing rock and roll in a club in San Nicolás. These melodies seem to have impregnated the first-born Daniel (“El Tuerto”, remembered rock drummer). In 1963 the other son of music was born, Manuel Humberto, soundly fed to records by Julio Sosa, Glenn Miller, Roberto Goyeneche, Benny Goodman, Sandro …

At the age of nine, his parents sold their wedding rings to buy him his first guitar. The investment was profitable: at 11 Manuel was already making up Los 4 de Paraná, folk band with friends from school. They turned around the rocks in exchange for a choripan. In parallel, Wirzt made up a trio of clowns (Cachito, Raulito and Pirulín). The owner of the Rex cinema in his city decided to hire them for the morisquetas while three films were shown in a row.

Manuel’s first album, “Operation” (1987)

-How did you get closer to Baglietto and Rosario’s trova and made your way to music?

-At 13 I was already a member of Strawberry, we made songs about nature, we had become like this because of the fashionable drink in San Nicolás. I know Juan through my brother (Daniel, who died in 2008), who played with the band Irreal. I started going to concerts because I was the drummer’s brother. One day “The one-eyed man” arrives crying: the military had asked them: “What was the name of the band? Unreal? Well, then it’s unreal. It doesn’t exist. Let’s not fuck around anymore. Each one to his house.” In this context, I connect with Rosario’s trova, I learned a lot from Juan.

-And how did that vocation continue to develop?

-My childhood and early adolescence was a state of grace. If even the Beatles were in San Nicolás (laughs). I remember my brother assembling cardboard instruments, recycling a sewing machine. With the group they mimicked and performed on the roof of the house. Me looking at everything from below, fascinated. I had that influence from my brother, Spinetta’s drummer. He was the one who guided me. He showed me the Almendra album, he introduced me to Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin.

-Already in the Buenos Aires capital: What did the man who slept in wagons think?

-I just thought the night would pass quickly. Not out of fear, but because of the desire to go to the Conservatory. I was fascinated by the idea of ​​being where they said God attended and believing that it was easier that way. I slept hugging my bag with clothes like the dream that took me there. I tell it in the theme Photos and songs.

Manuel Wirzt

-And how does that intense work come later for the children’s audience, as a conductor?

– I had already come from touring the country for three years with Pipo Pescador. And a mime training with Alberto Ivern’s company. He had also done that tour of the former Soviet Union with La Torre (the band led by Patricia Sosa). Always curious and intense. They summoned me to Draw games in 1991 (America), then for Do not stay out (ATC). We filled stadiums with the bird Avelino. It was beautiful, but I quit television to record my best album.

-And today what relationship do you have with “Wherever you are”, that song that when it is presented to you somewhere comes as if it were attached to you?

-It was the first song I heard on a court. Paul McCartney arrives in 1993, I go to the show, I end up crying, I’m going out, and at 30, 40 meters, with a lump in my throat, they sing to me from the stalls: “Love wherever you are, leave the doubt and come back to me. That I’m waiting for you, that I’m still waiting for you“. How could I not love it? If I also sang it to the boys in my program, in an armchair on Channel 7 … Later, Rescue my heart He ended up closing a circle of a more recognizable kind, with Tinelli opening his show on that theme for three years. I don’t want to use a cliché, but I haven’t made my best song yet and that keeps me alert and awake.

Singing with Diego Torres at Luna Park.

In January 2020, Wirzt recorded with Diego Torres the video of Since I saw you, in a cabin, to pure close contact and shared matte. Weeks later, came the social distance, the chinstrap and the collapse of various activities. At the end of the year, like a miracle in a global artistic wasteland, he was able to release the album Everything. He feels privileged: he has just presented it at the Belgrano auditorium and will soon travel to Tierra del Fuego.

“I’m seeing a lot of broken people. I’m a positive guy despite the storms, but it hurts not to be able to hear about the future. I have three children and I’m sad to see that they can’t project. You have to admit it: we all broke down a bit.”

