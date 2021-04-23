Manuel Wirtz tested positive for coronavirus and had to be admitted to the Durand hospital in the city of Buenos Aires.

The news gave her Luis Ventura in the program Fantino in the afternoon (America, at 4 p.m.) and expressed that there is concern about the health status of the musician sick with Covid.

“He is in the Durand Hospital. He has Covid, and they tell me that they are about to intubate him, “said the journalist in reference Wirtz, 58 years old.

The most recent television appearance of Manuel Wirtz had been on April 9 last in The Mamones (America, at 23.30), the cycle that Jey Mammón leads.

Through his Twitter account, Jey expressed his wishes for a speedy recovery for the singer, actor and theater director. “Come on, Manuel, you can,” he wrote on the social network, along with a series of heart emojis.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ – JEY MAMMON (@JEYMAMMON) April 23, 2021

Among other things, during your visit to The Mammons, Manuel Wirtz had remembered his arrival in Buenos Aires from his hometown, San Nicolás de los Arroyos. As he explained, the condition that his parents placed on him then to let him live in the federal capital had to do with studies.

“If I did well on the entrance exam to the dramatic art conservatory, they would let me come to Buenos Aires,” he recalled.

“I performed well, we were four hundred who performed and thirty entered. I entered, but I had nowhere to go, I did not have a soup, I did not have a job, nothing,” he stressed.

Manuel Wirtz, 58, is hospitalized for Covid at Durand hospital. Photo Emiliana Miguelez / Archive.

In allusion to those times when he had to make his way, Manuel Wirtz told Jey Mammón: “My dad asked me where I was going to sleep and I told him that with my friends. I lied to him, and the first three months he slept at the Retiro station. “

“My parents gave me a little money for the week. And later, I went to live with a partner who took me for a while. Then, with another, I found a job, and so on …”, said the musician about the way in which he that he managed to be able to follow his vocation.

