A deer jumped directly into his truck cab: Manuel Favaro lost his life in the crash on provincial 1 for Belluno

He was called Manuel Favaro the man aged just 35 who lost his life yesterday morning in a dramatic road accident in the Belluno area. He was driving his truck when a deer jumped directly into his cab. The vehicle overturned, there was nothing that could be done for the man and the animal.

The accident that occurred yesterday morning in the Belluno area, near Marziaion provincial road 1 which leads right into the provincial capital of Veneto.

Around 7:00 Manuel Favaro was on board his tir when suddenly a big deer he jumped and ended up directly inside his cabin, breaking the windshield.

Some witnesses witnessed the dramatic scene in which the truck, after the impact, lost control and crashed overturned on the shoulder that runs alongside the road, crashing into the trees and rocks present at that point.

They immediately intervened on site medical rescuers hey fire fighters. The latter took steps to extract the driver from the vehicle, whose condition, however, was already too compromised. He passed away shortly after due to the serious trauma sustained in the impact.

A horrible death for Manuel Favaro

According to what was reported by The Gazzettino, that of Manuel Favaro was a truly terrible death. In addition to the impact, it would seem that what caused his death were the horn of the animal that has it pierced.

The 35-year-old was originally from Treviso but lived in Salzanoin the province of Venice, together with his wife and theirs child. He worked as a truck driver for Vecchiato Trasporti, a company in Preganziol.

The animalbefore rushing into the truck, it seems that he also collided with it another carwhose driverHowever, it seems that fortunately he came out of it unharmed.

Countless i messages of condolence and closeness appeared on social media in recent hours. Many friends and acquaintances are in disbelief at the tragedy that happened to such a young man and father.

