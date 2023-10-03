Manuel Cientanni was found dead almost two months later, in the same place as the boat accident: he was 29 years old

He was found lifeless Manuel Cientanni, the 29-year-old who disappeared from Salerno last August 14th. The alarm came from a person who was on a boat and who was returning after a trip to the sea last Sunday. When he noticed his body, he raised the alarm.

The Coast Guard and the Fire Brigade immediately intervened on site and the lifeless body was recovered of that man. After the necessary investigations, they established that it was indeed the 29-year-old chef who disappeared last August 14th. Manuel Cientanni had remained victim of a boating accident right at the point of discovery, in the stretch of sea between Catara and Maiori.

The lifeless body, with I’m wearing the same costume of the 29-year-old, was in an advanced state of decomposition. The rescuers transported him to the Salerno hospital morgue, awaiting the recognition by family members.

What happened to Manuel Cientanni

Manuel Cientanni was a 29-year-old chef who lived in Pontecagnano, a municipality in the province of Salerno. That day, the boy had rented a boat to spend a day with two other friends. Unfortunately, during the trip, the unforeseeable happened. Following what was defined as a risky maneuver, the young man is fell into the sea and it remained wounded in the head from the boat’s propellers. From that moment on, all traces of him have been lost.

Found again after almost two months

Almost two months later, the sea returned his now lifeless body. Manuel passed away at just 29 years old. The family will now have to confirm that it is indeed him, even if the news is already taken for granted. The lifeless body found by rescuers corresponds to the 29-year-old and he was wearing his same costume.

The news shocked the entire community.